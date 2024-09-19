Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready [Image 3 of 4]

    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Sebastian Vargas, 20th Medical Group Operational Support Team strength and conditioning coach, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 20, 2024. The OST conducts a needs analysis prior to integrating with a unit to identify specific areas where support is needed, ensuring Airmen can perform their duties safely and effectively without jeopardizing their physical or mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 12:46
    Photo ID: 8653579
    VIRIN: 240820-F-VV695-1033
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

