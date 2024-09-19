Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sebastian Vargas, 20th Medical Group Operational Support Team strength and conditioning coach, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 20, 2024. The OST conducts a needs analysis prior to integrating with a unit to identify specific areas where support is needed, ensuring Airmen can perform their duties safely and effectively without jeopardizing their physical or mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)