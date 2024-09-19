Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeremy Fackelman, 20th Medical Group Operational Support Team manager, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 20, 2024. The OST works to prevent minor stressors from becoming major issues by offering early help, education, and a range of tools and resources to improve Airman well-being and prevent injury across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)