Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Jeremy Fackelman, 20th Medical Group Operational Support Team manager, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 20, 2024. The OST works to prevent minor stressors from becoming major issues by offering early help, education, and a range of tools and resources to improve Airman well-being and prevent injury across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 12:46
    Photo ID: 8653578
    VIRIN: 240820-F-VV695-1022
    Resolution: 5314x3796
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready
    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready
    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready
    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resilience
    readiness
    f 16
    OST.
    Operational Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download