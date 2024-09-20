Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — Military life can present unique physical and mental challenges, but at Shaw Air Force Base, service members have a dedicated team ready to help.



The Operational Support Team partners with units across the base, offering mental health and musculoskeletal support to ensure Airmen can prevent and overcome issues before they escalate.



The five-member team made up of professionals from the 20th Medical Group focuses on building resilience, readiness and strong relationships. The team aims to prevent minor stressors from becoming major issues by offering early help, education, and a range of tools and resources to improve Airman well-being and prevent injury.



“There are many programs like [the OST] in the Air Force that operate under the [Integrated Operational Support] concept, but what sets the OST apart is that it is the largest and only IOS program that works on a rotational basis,” said Jeremy Fackelman, 20th MDG OST manager. “We are not permanently assigned to a unit, but are able to share the wealth throughout the installation by moving to a new unit every six to eight months, based on the needs of the unit.”



Before embedding with a unit, the team conducts a needs analysis to identify specific areas where support is needed. This approach helps ensure that Airmen can perform their duties safely and effectively without jeopardizing their physical or mental health.



“We integrate into units and provide services wherever we can,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Megan Nguyen, 20th MDG OST flight commander and clinical social worker. “For example, [we have a] strength and conditioning coach who can join their [physical training] sessions or observe movements during operations to see what they may be overusing in order to target certain areas of support, making sure they’re not getting injured.”



The OST’s impact goes beyond physical training, extending to building trust and encouraging Airmen to seek help when they need it.



“The OST members receive feedback all the time saying how if we were not in the unit, the member would not have gone to get help,” said Fackelman. “We can see our impact within the data tracked from various sources…to show trends and risk factors and if progress is being made. We also utilize profile numbers as an indicator of improvement, but I feel the best source of progress is the feedback we receive from the unit members about how we have helped them directly. Overall, the OST program, Air and Space Force-wide, has seen a decrease in musculoskeletal profiles by 20% and a shift in help-seeking practices, demonstrated by the increase in mental health service utilization.”



The team has embedded with units such as the 20th Civil Engineer and Security Forces Squadrons, and is currently embedded with the 79th Fighter Generation Squadron. By taking a proactive approach to Airmen’s well-being, the OST is not only reducing injuries and promoting mental health, but also fostering a culture where seeking help is encouraged. As they rotate through units, the team leaves a lasting impact that can be felt across the base, ensuring Airmen have the support they need to stay mission-ready.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2024 Date Posted: 09.20.2024 12:46 Story ID: 481406 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready, by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.