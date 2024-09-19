Team McChord honors POW/MIA Recognition Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A POW/MIA memorial wreath is on display at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 19, 2024. Team McChord Airmen gathered at Memorial Grove for a POW/MIA Recognition Week wreath laying ceremony to pay their respects to the service members who were prisoners of war, and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)