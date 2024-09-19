Team McChord honors POW/MIA Recognition Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POW/MIA memorial run participants from Team McChord complete a 24-hr memorial run during POW/MIA Recognition Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 18, 2024. Team McChord held events including the 24-hour memorial run and a wreath laying ceremony to honor and remember the service members who were prisoners of war, and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)