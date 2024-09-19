Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord honors POW/MIA Recognition Week [Image 4 of 7]

    Team McChord honors POW/MIA Recognition Week

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    POW/MIA memorial run participants from Team McChord complete a 24-hr memorial run during POW/MIA Recognition Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 18, 2024. Team McChord held events including the 24-hour memorial run and a wreath laying ceremony to honor and remember the service members who were prisoners of war, and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 19:51
    Photo ID: 8652010
    VIRIN: 240918-F-SK889-1010
    Resolution: 5161x3686
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    POW/MIA
    JBLM
    veterans
    U.S. Air Force
    Never Forgotten
    Team McChord

