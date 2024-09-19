Team McChord honors POW/MIA Recognition Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick McClintock, 62d Operations Group commander, left, U.S. Army Retired Sgt. 1st Class Jason Paxton, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Analie Tigert, 62d Operations Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, lay the memorial wreath during a POW/MIA Recognition Week ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 19, 2024. Team McChord held events including the 24-hour memorial run and a wreath laying ceremony to honor and remember the service members who were prisoners of war, and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)