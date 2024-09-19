Team McChord honors POW/MIA Recognition Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick McClintock, 62d Operation Group commander, right, stands with fellow POW/MIA memorial run participants during POW/MIA Recognition Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 16, 2024. Team McChord held events including a 24-hour memorial run and a wreath laying ceremony to honor and remember the service members who were prisoners of war, and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)