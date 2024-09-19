Team McChord honors POW/MIA Recognition Week

McChord Field Honor Guard presents the colors during a POW/MIA Recognition Week opening ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 16, 2024. Team McChord held several events to honor the lives and sacrifices of those men and women who were prisoners of war or missing in action, including a 24-hour vigil run and a wreath laying ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 19:51
|Photo ID:
|8652007
|VIRIN:
|240916-F-SK889-1016
|Resolution:
|5708x3798
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
