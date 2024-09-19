Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord honors POW/MIA Recognition Week [Image 1 of 7]

    Team McChord honors POW/MIA Recognition Week

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    McChord Field Honor Guard presents the colors during a POW/MIA Recognition Week opening ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 16, 2024. Team McChord held several events to honor the lives and sacrifices of those men and women who were prisoners of war or missing in action, including a 24-hour vigil run and a wreath laying ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    This work, Team McChord honors POW/MIA Recognition Week [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

