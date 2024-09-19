Team McChord honors POW/MIA Recognition Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick McClintock, 62d Operations Group commander, speaks during an opening ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 16, 2024. Team McChord held several events to honor the lives and sacrifices of those men and women who were prisoners of war or missing in action, including a 24-hour vigil run and a wreath laying ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)