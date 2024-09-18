A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, performs pre-flight checks at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2024. The Triple Nickel and Buzzards F-16s arrived here in preparation for Cobra Warrior, a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 07:02
|Photo ID:
|8650403
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-EJ686-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x3268
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior
No keywords found.