Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior

A 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit engine cover keeps a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon jet-engine free from contact with the environment and debris at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2024. Cobra Warrior 24-2 is a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise, focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)