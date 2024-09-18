Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior [Image 3 of 8]

    Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, taxis out to the runway in preparation for takeoff for a training flight prior to the start of Cobra Warrior 24-2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11,2024. Combined exercises between the U.S., NATO, and Partners for Peace nations are conducted to improve coordination, collaboration and interoperability among allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    VIRIN: 240911-F-EJ686-1051
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    RAF Mildenhall
    555th Fighter Squadron
    510th Fighter Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Cobra Warrior

