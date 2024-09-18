Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior [Image 8 of 8]

    Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, performs pre-flight checks at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2024. The Triple Nickel and Buzzards F-16s arrived here in preparation for Cobra Warrior, a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 07:02
    Photo ID: 8650404
    VIRIN: 240911-F-EJ686-1031
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Aviano Air Base
    RAF Mildenhall
    555th Fighter Squadron
    510th Fighter Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Cobra Warrior

