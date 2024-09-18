U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron and 510th Fighter Squadron, both Aviano Air Base, Italy, are here for an exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2024. The Triple Nickel and Buzzards F-16s arrived here in preparation for Cobra Warrior, a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 07:02
|Story ID:
|481247
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.