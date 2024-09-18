Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.18.2024

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron and 510th Fighter Squadron, both Aviano Air Base, Italy, are here for an exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2024. The Triple Nickel and Buzzards F-16s arrived here in preparation for Cobra Warrior, a U.K. Royal Air Force-sponsored exercise focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment.

    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Aviano Air Base
    RAF Mildenhall
    555th Fighter Squadron
    510th Fighter Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Cobra Warrior

