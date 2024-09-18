Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 555th and 510th Fighter Squadrons, Aviano Air Base, Italy, undergo routine maintenance in preparation of Cobra Warrior 24-2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2024. Combined exercises between the U.S., NATO, and Partners for Peace nations are conducted to improve coordination, collaboration and interoperability among allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)