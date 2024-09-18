Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior [Image 5 of 8]

    Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 555th and 510th Fighter Squadrons, Aviano Air Base, Italy, undergo routine maintenance in preparation of Cobra Warrior 24-2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2024. Combined exercises between the U.S., NATO, and Partners for Peace nations are conducted to improve coordination, collaboration and interoperability among allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 07:02
    Photo ID: 8650401
    VIRIN: 240911-F-EJ686-1047
    Resolution: 6000x3535
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Triple Nickel, Buzzards F-16s ready at RAF Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior

    Aviano Air Base
    RAF Mildenhall
    555th Fighter Squadron
    510th Fighter Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Cobra Warrior

