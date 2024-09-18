PCU Pierre makes namesake visit to Pierre, S.D.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PIERRE, S.D. (Sept. 18, 2024) - Mayor of Pierre, S.D., Steve Harding, shows Command Senior Chief Aaron Beugler, senior enlisted leader, center, from Arcata, Calif., and Fire Controlman 1st Class Jonathan Schaak, left, from Newark, Calif., both assigned to the pre-commissioned unit USS Pierre (LCS 38), the Hall of Honor while on a guided tour of the Capitol building during a ship namesake visit to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility in Pierre, S.D., September, 18, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)