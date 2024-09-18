PCU Pierre makes namesake visit to Pierre, S.D.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PIERRE, S.D. (Sept. 18, 2024) - Fire Controlman 1st Class Jonathan Schaak, right, from Newark, Calif., assigned to the the pre-commissioned unit USS Pierre (LCS 38), tests out the zip-line at a new park during a guided tour of Pierre, S.D. while on a ship namesake visit to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility, September, 18, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)