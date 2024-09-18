PCU Pierre makes namesake visit to Pierre, S.D.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240918-N-TI693-1340



PIERRE, S.D. (Sept. 18, 2024) - Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, meets with Sailors assigned to the pre-commissioned unit USS Pierre (LCS 38), and Navy Counselor 1st Class Jason Standiford, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, from Midland, S.D., during the ship's namesake visit to Pierre, S.D., September, 18, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)