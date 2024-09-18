PCU Pierre makes namesake visit to Pierre, S.D.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240918-N-TI693-2059



PIERRE, S.D. (Sept. 18, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the pre-commissioned unit USS Pierre (LCS 38), are provided a guided tour of the Capitol building during a ship namesake visit to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility in Pierre, S.D., September, 18, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)