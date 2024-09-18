PCU Pierre makes namesake visit to Pierre, S.D.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240918-N-TI693-2106



PIERRE, S.D. (Sept. 18, 2024) - Engineman 2nd Class Logan Ochsenbine, from Zanesville, Ohio, assigned to the pre-commissioned unit USS Pierre (LCS 38), signs his name on the inside of the Capitol building dome during a ship namesake visit to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility in Pierre, S.D., September, 18, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)