    PCU Pierre makes namesake visit to Pierre, S.D. [Image 15 of 19]

    PCU Pierre makes namesake visit to Pierre, S.D.

    PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    240918-N-TI693-3034

    PIERRE, S.D. (Sept. 18, 2024) - Lt. Marshal Van Gundy, from Denver, weapons officer assigned to the pre-commissioned unit USS Pierre (LCS 38), describes his job responsibilities at an event hosted by the American Legion during a ship namesake visit to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility in Pierre, S.D., September, 18, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

    #NTAGNorthernPlains
    #USNavy
    #NETC
    #ntagnp
    #USS Pierre
    #LSC38

