Misawa Air Fest 2024

A member of the U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue parachute team prepares to land during Air Fest 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024. Air Fest provides a platform for U.S. and Japanese military forces to connect with the public, build trust, showcase their capabilities and foster a positive relationship between the military and the community, demonstrating the role of the armed forces in national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)