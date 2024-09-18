Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Fest 2024 [Image 8 of 8]

    Misawa Air Fest 2024

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A member of the U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue parachute team prepares to land during Air Fest 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024. Air Fest provides a platform for U.S. and Japanese military forces to connect with the public, build trust, showcase their capabilities and foster a positive relationship between the military and the community, demonstrating the role of the armed forces in national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 20:11
    Photo ID: 8649895
    VIRIN: 240908-F-KM882-1451
    Resolution: 4758x3166
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Misawa Air Fest 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    F-18
    Wings of Blue
    F-35
    Community
    EOD
    F-2

