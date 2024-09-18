Misawa Air Fest 2024

A member of the U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue parachute team prepares to land during Air Fest 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024. Air Fest provides a platform for U.S. and Japanese military forces to connect with the public, build trust, showcase their capabilities and foster a positive relationship between the military and the community, demonstrating the role of the armed forces in national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 20:11
|Photo ID:
|8649895
|VIRIN:
|240908-F-KM882-1451
|Resolution:
|4758x3166
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
