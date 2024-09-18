Misawa Air Fest 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Mitsubishi F-2 flies over during Air Fest 2024 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024. Air Fest allows U.S. and Japanese forces to demonstrate their technology, aircraft, and strategic abilities. For both nations, it's a way to exhibit advancements in aviation, military prowess, and readiness to respond to regional and global threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)