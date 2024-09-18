A Mitsubishi F-2 flies over during Air Fest 2024 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024. Air Fest allows U.S. and Japanese forces to demonstrate their technology, aircraft, and strategic abilities. For both nations, it's a way to exhibit advancements in aviation, military prowess, and readiness to respond to regional and global threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 20:11
|Photo ID:
|8649890
|VIRIN:
|240908-F-KM882-1138
|Resolution:
|3947x2626
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Fest 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.