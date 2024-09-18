Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Fest 2024 [Image 3 of 8]

    Misawa Air Fest 2024

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Mitsubishi F-2 flies over during Air Fest 2024 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024. Air Fest allows U.S. and Japanese forces to demonstrate their technology, aircraft, and strategic abilities. For both nations, it's a way to exhibit advancements in aviation, military prowess, and readiness to respond to regional and global threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 20:11
    Photo ID: 8649890
    VIRIN: 240908-F-KM882-1138
    Resolution: 3947x2626
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Misawa Air Fest 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    F-18
    Wings of Blue
    F-35
    Community
    EOD
    F-2

