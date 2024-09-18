Misawa Air Fest 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon performs an aerial display during Air Fest 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024. Air Fest offers community members a chance to witness a diverse array of aircraft, engage with military personnel, and experience ground and aerial displays showcasing the strength of joint and bilateral forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)