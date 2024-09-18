Misawa Air Fest 2024

An F-18 Hornet flies performs an aerial display during Air Fest 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024. For both U.S. and Japanese forces, Air Fest highlights the strong bilateral defense relationship through joint performances and displays that reinforce the military partnership between the two countries, enhancing diplomatic ties and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 20:11
|Photo ID:
|8649888
|VIRIN:
|240908-F-KM882-1078
|Resolution:
|3459x2301
|Size:
|588.44 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
