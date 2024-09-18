Misawa Air Fest 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 35th Civil Engineering Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight displays the capability of their unmanned drone during Air Fest 2024 at Misawa Air Base, Japan Sept. 8, 2024. Air Fest provides a platform for U.S. and Japanese military forces to connect with the public, build trust, showcase their capabilities and foster a positive relationship between the military and the community, demonstrating the role of the armed forces in national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)