    SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance [Image 4 of 5]

    SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance

    MARINE CORPS INSTALLATION CAMP MUJUK, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cheol Yi, the command chaplain of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Seoul, South Korea, poses for a photo during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024. Throughout SY24, Yi translated between 15th MEU and Republic of Korea Marine Corps leaders performed religious service to local ROK bases. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 08:45
    Photo ID: 8646201
    VIRIN: 240822-M-AS577-1007
    Resolution: 4973x3318
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS INSTALLATION CAMP MUJUK, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance

    South Korea
    Translator
    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Joint Force
    Ssang Yong

