    SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance [Image 2 of 5]

    SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance

    SUSEONG-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Shiwoo Kim, a rocketeer assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Seoul, South Korea, poses for a photo during a live-fire, crew-served weapons range at Suseong-ri , South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Kim, an infantryman and fluent Korean speaker, played a key role translating between BLT 1/5, 15th MEU, and 7th Brigade, 1st Republic of Korea Marine Division during integrated training. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Translator
    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Joint Force
    Ssang Yong

