SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Shiwoo Kim, a rocketeer assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Seoul, South Korea, poses for a photo during a live-fire, crew-served weapons range at Suseong-ri , South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Kim, an infantryman and fluent Korean speaker, played a key role translating between BLT 1/5, 15th MEU, and 7th Brigade, 1st Republic of Korea Marine Division during integrated training. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 08:45
|Location:
|SUSEONG-RI, KR
Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance
