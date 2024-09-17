Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance

Photo By Cpl. Luis Agostini | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Justin Shin, an intelligence officer assigned to Battalion...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Luis Agostini | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Justin Shin, an intelligence officer assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Cheongju, South Korea, poses for a photo during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024. Shin, a fluent Korean speaker, played a key role in coordinating planning, logistics, key leader engagements, and other exercise elements throughout exercise SY24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini) see less | View Image Page

POHANG, South Korea – “Pil Sung!” It’s the battle cry for Republic of Korea Marines meaning “certain victory.” For 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Marines and Sailors arriving in South Korea, Aug. 6, it was an audible introduction to the ROK forces they would train with – although maybe one not well understood at first.



The 15th MEU and ROK Marine Corps faced the obstacle of a language barrier as they trained together for more than a month near Pohang, South Korea. With a limited number of official Korean language translators available for nearly 1,500 Marines of the 15th MEU ashore, the combined force had their work cut out for them.



Thankfully, two 15th MEU Marines and a Navy chaplain from across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force worked tirelessly to overcome the divide as they completed two weeks of combined live-fire and other integrated training with their ROK counterparts.



The 15th MEU’s time ashore culminated with amphibious assaults during Exercise Ssang Yong 24 from Aug. 26 to Sept. 7, as they enhanced their combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula.



Capt. Justin Shin – intelligence officer, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th MEU, and native of Cheongju, South Korea.



“As a translator, I was here to bridge the communication gaps between us,” said Shin. “I needed to make planning more transparent between the two forces to accomplish what we want. With my understanding of both languages and cultures between the joint forces, I did just that.”



Shin put his all into coordinating training, logistics and countless other exercise elements between the two forces during their time together.



Most importantly, he served as a direct link between the commanding officer of the ROKMC 7th Brigade and the 15th MEU, as well as their combined staffs, as he translated military terminology. Without Shin, the level of detailed integration achieved between ROK and U.S. forces leading up to Ssang Yong may not have been as productive.



The work Shin accomplished throughout Ssang Yong wasn’t just a mundane task for him, he said it was an obligation he owed to the Marine Corps.



“When the U.S. Marines landed at Incheon during the Korean War, the tide of the conflict changed for South Korea,” said Shin. “All the blood spilled during that conflict humbles me. If it weren’t for the Marines that fought for my native country, I may not even be serving in the uniform I wear.”



On the other hand, success from an operational standpoint is just one aspect of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. Building an ironclad bond with the local community is also a no-fail mission, and a somber reminder of the link between the two countries going back more than a half-century.



U.S. Navy Lt. Cheol Yi – command chaplain, Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th MEU, and native of Seoul, South Korea.



Like Shin, Yi aided in coordination between the 15th MEU and ROK military forces. However, what Yi said he cherished the most was doing his job for the people of South Korea.



“Going to local ROK Marine Corps and Navy bases to give religious services makes me feel as if I am a representative of the U.S.,” said Yi. “I truly want to give the public a good impression of us for our alliance.”



Through his services around South Korea, Yi felt at home being back in the country.



“I left Korea 40 years ago as a small child, but it’s still what I claim as my home,” added Yi. “I am glad to be back in Korea, and I appreciate my leadership for giving me a chance to do this. Having the opportunity to aid both countries is such an honor for me.”



Cpl. Shiwoo Kim – rocketeer, Alpha Company, BLT 1/5, 15th MEU, and native of Seoul, South Korea.



After months of planning prior to arriving, the integrated training between the ROK and U.S. forces brought BLT 1/5’s companies to the forefront of training alongside 1st ROK Marine Division’s 7th Brigade.



Kim, who is also a part of the “main effort” of infantry Marines conducting the majority of the combined training with ROK Marines, played a crucial role by translating at the small-unit level during partnered live-fire ranges, patrol operations, and subject matter expert exchanges.



“The real fighting force lies in the lower enlisted. At the small unit level, I did my best to integrate with as many ROK Marines as possible,” said Kim. “The biggest challenge we faced was our language barrier, but, over time, my work as a translator not only benefited us as fellow infantrymen, but also created a bond for years to come.”



Bonding with his fellow ROK infantrymen was personal for Kim. For him, it wasn’t just a job that he said he felt compelled to do – it’s his family’s legacy.



“My grandfather served in the Korean War for the ROK Army and so many of my family members have served in the ROK military,” said Kim. “I feel like I am holding the torch for my family’s legacy.”



As exercise SY24 ended and the allies departed, Kim said he will never forget the work he did with his ROK counterparts.



“Working with the ROK Marines was an amazing opportunity where I was able to bring both forces together despite the cultural and linguistic gaps,” said Kim. “I am so thankful to have had the chance to work with them.”



As elements of the 15th MEU reembark the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) after completing Ssang Yong, the allies can look back and realize that memories were made, friendships were established and, most importantly, the ROK-U.S. Alliance remains strong as ever.



For Shin, Yi, and Kim, “Pil Sung” and “Semper Fidelis” are one in the same. After their work integrating these allies, from the top unit leaders to the individuals at the ground level, Marines now know these aren’t just mottos, but a shared lifestyle among warriors.



The 15th MEU is based at Camp Pendleton, California, and is currently under the command and control of Commander, Task Force 76, which the U.S. 7th Fleet employs to cooperate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.