SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Justin Shin, right, an intelligence officer assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Cheongju, South Korea, translates for Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division during an unmanned aircraft system subject matter expert exchange as part of Exercise Ssang Yong 24 at ROK Marine Corps base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Shin, a fluent Korean speaker, played a key role in coordinating planning, logistics, key leader engagements, and other exercise elements throughout exercise SY24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)