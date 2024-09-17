SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Justin Shin, an intelligence officer assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Cheongju, South Korea, poses for a photo during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024. Shin, a fluent Korean speaker, played a key role in coordinating planning, logistics, key leader engagements, and other exercise elements throughout exercise SY24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)