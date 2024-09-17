Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance

    MARINE CORPS INSTALLATION CAMP MUJUK, SOUTH KOREA

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Justin Shin, an intelligence officer assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Cheongju, South Korea, poses for a photo during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024. Shin, a fluent Korean speaker, played a key role in coordinating planning, logistics, key leader engagements, and other exercise elements throughout exercise SY24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 08:45
    Photo ID: 8646197
    VIRIN: 240905-M-AS577-1003
    Resolution: 7737x5161
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS INSTALLATION CAMP MUJUK, KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance
    SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance
    SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance
    SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance
    SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Translator
    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Joint Force
    Ssang Yong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download