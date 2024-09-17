SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Justin Shin, an intelligence officer assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Cheongju, South Korea, poses for a photo during exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024. Shin, a fluent Korean speaker, played a key role in coordinating planning, logistics, key leader engagements, and other exercise elements throughout exercise SY24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 08:45
|Photo ID:
|8646197
|VIRIN:
|240905-M-AS577-1003
|Resolution:
|7737x5161
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS INSTALLATION CAMP MUJUK, KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance
