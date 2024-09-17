SY 24 | Bridging the Gap: Korean-speaking 15th MEU Marines, Sailors at Forefront of ROK-US Alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Cheol Yi, center, the command chaplain of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, translates for a Republic of Korea Marine assigned to Transportation Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, during a maintenance subject matter expert exchange as part of Exercise Ssang Yong 24 at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024. Throughout SY24, Yi translated between 15th MEU and ROK Marine Corps leaders performed religious service to local ROK bases. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)