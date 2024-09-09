332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman with the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing rings the ceremonial bell during a 9/11 memorial ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 11, 2024.The memorial service was organized by first responders from the 33nd Civil Engineer Squadron and presented to service members assigned to the 332 AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo)