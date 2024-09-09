Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen with the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing observe a moment of silence during a 9/11 memorial ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial service was organized by first responders from the 33nd Civil Engineer Squadron and presented to service members assigned to the 332 AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8644138
    VIRIN: 240911-F-AF202-1404
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    CENTCOM
    9/11
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download