332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Airmen with the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing color guard post the colors during a 9/11 memorial ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 11, 2024. This year will mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo)