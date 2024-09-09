Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen with the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing color guard post the colors during a 9/11 memorial ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 11, 2024. This year will mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    memorial
    CENTCOM
    9/11
    AFCENT

