332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) attend a 9/11 memorial ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial ceremony was organized and conducted by the 332nd CES first responders and presented to service members assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo)