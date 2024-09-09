332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing color guard posts the colors during a 9/11 memorial ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony was held in remembrance of the 2,977 lives that were lost during the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo)