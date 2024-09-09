Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Airman with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing color guard posts the colors during a 9/11 memorial ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony was held in remembrance of the 2,977 lives that were lost during the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8644140
    VIRIN: 240911-F-AF202-1333
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    CENTCOM
    9/11
    AFCENT

