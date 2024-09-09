332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 9/11 memorial ceremony is held by U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary WIng in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial service was organized by first responders from the 33nd Civil Engineer Squadron and presented to service members assigned to the 332 AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo)