A 9/11 memorial ceremony is held by U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary WIng in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 11, 2024. The memorial service was organized by first responders from the 33nd Civil Engineer Squadron and presented to service members assigned to the 332 AEW. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8644139
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-AF202-1415
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332nd AEW 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.