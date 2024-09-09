HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Hiers, an automated logistical specialist assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, showcases the front of the Headquarter Support Company coin in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Hiers was recognized as the Soldier of the month for August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen)