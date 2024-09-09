U.S Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, congratulate the August Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the month during a ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Each month, Alpha Company and Headquarters Support Company Soldiers and NCOs compete for the title. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 03:55
|Photo ID:
|8641901
|VIRIN:
|240829-Z-DY230-1005
|Resolution:
|3596x2397
|Size:
|860.24 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.