HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August

U.S Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, congratulate the August Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the month during a ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Each month, Alpha Company and Headquarters Support Company Soldiers and NCOs compete for the title. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)