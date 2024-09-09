Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, congratulate the August Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the month during a ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Each month, Alpha Company and Headquarters Support Company Soldiers and NCOs compete for the title. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 03:55
    Photo ID: 8641901
    VIRIN: 240829-Z-DY230-1005
    Resolution: 3596x2397
    Size: 860.24 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August
    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August
    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August
    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August
    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August
    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August
    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August
    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Bulls
    Recognition
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download