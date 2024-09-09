HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Clement, the Task Force Spartan field maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls,” receives a coin from 1st Sgt. Nikolaus Curley after being recognized as the August NCO for Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Clement was recognized for his hard work and dedication, ensuring other service members have the resources they need to be successful. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen)
