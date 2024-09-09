Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August [Image 3 of 8]

    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Hiers, an automated logistical specialist assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Hiers was recognized as Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division’s August Soldier of the month for her hard work and dedication throughout the deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 03:55
    Photo ID: 8641900
    VIRIN: 240829-Z-DY230-1014
    Resolution: 4996x3331
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Bulls
    Recognition
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment

