HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Hiers, an automated logistical specialist assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Hiers was recognized as Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division’s August Soldier of the month for her hard work and dedication throughout the deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)