HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Clement, the Task Force Spartan field maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Clement was recognized as Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division’s August noncommissioned officer of the month for his hard work and dedication, ensuring other service members have the resources they need to be successful. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)