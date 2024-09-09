U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Clement, the Task Force Spartan field maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Clement was recognized as Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division’s August noncommissioned officer of the month for his hard work and dedication, ensuring other service members have the resources they need to be successful. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 03:55
|Photo ID:
|8641899
|VIRIN:
|240829-Z-DY230-1012
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.