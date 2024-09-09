Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August [Image 5 of 8]

    HHBN, 34ID recongizes Soldier and NCO of the Month - August

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Clement, the Task Force Spartan field maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, showcases the front of the Headquarter Support Company coin in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Aug. 29, 2024. Clement was recognized as the noncommissioned officer of the month for August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 03:55
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Soldier of the Month
    Red Bulls
    Coin
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment

