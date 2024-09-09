Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valor in Action: Recognizing Public Safety Excellence

    Valor in Action: Recognizing Public Safety Excellence

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Lt. William Gibson, a member of the Fort Liberty Department of Emergency Services received a lifesaving award at the Sixth Annual Public Safety Valor Awards Ceremony on Sep. 10, 2024.
    Gibson assisted in the rescue of three boaters on Sharon Harris Lake, located in Chatham County. He noticed three victims in the water, struggling to stay afloat after their boat capsized. Gibson entered the water without hesitation and began assisting the victims.
    Gibson was able to aid each victim by securing their life preservers. One by one, he assisted the victims to his vessel and returned them to shore. The quick actions of Gibson were instrumental in saving the lives of the three victims, who may have drowned or succumbed to hypothermia. His actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of Fort Liberty’s DES and reflect a great credit upon himself, the US Army Garrison Fort Liberty, IMCOM, and the US Army.
    (Courtesy Photo: Greater Fayetteville Chamber)

