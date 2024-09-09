Valor in Action: Recognizing Public Safety Excellence

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The American Flag is displayed and suspended by a fire truck rescue ladder before the...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | The American Flag is displayed and suspended by a fire truck rescue ladder before the Sixth Annual Public Safety Valor Awards Ceremony at Manna Church on Sep. 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - The Public Safety Valor Awards stand as a beacon of recognition and gratitude, highlighting the exceptional bravery and selflessness displayed by the Fort Liberty emergency services’ first responders. This prestigious event was held at Manna Church on Sep. 10, featuring over 50 award recipients across eight categories, and honors those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in service to their communities.



“The Sixth Annual Public Safety Valor Awards are both a celebration of courage and a testament to the spirit of service that runs deep within our community,” said 2024 Valor Awards Chair, Jennifer McFadyen. “These first responders – firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs, and paramedics – are the heroes who answer the call, often risking their own lives to protect ours.”



Recipients of the Valor Awards are chosen based on their demonstration of exceptional courage, quick thinking, and dedication to public safety. Whether it's risking their lives to save others, implementing innovative solutions to complex challenges, or displaying unwavering commitment to their communities, these individuals exemplify the highest standards of service and bravery.



Jason Mang: A Dedicated Safety Specialist with the 16th Military Police Brigade



Mang's dedication and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of policing professionals within the 16th Military Police Brigade have made him an invaluable asset to the organization. Through his leadership, mentorship, and genuine care for his fellow soldiers, Mang has set a high standard for officer safety within the Fort Liberty and Fayetteville communities. His contributions serve as a testament to his expertise, authority, and trust within the field of law enforcement, making him a deserving recipient of accolades such as the Cumberland County Public Safety Awards.



Joshua Hopkins: The Epitome of Leadership and Service



Fort Liberty Fire Department and Emergency Services, Assistant Chief, Hopkins truly embodies the values of service before self, leadership, and community service. His dedication to both the Fort Liberty Fire Department and the Cumberland County Fire Chiefs Association sets a high standard for others to follow. Hopkins's compassion, integrity, and commitment to serving others make him a true asset to the community.



“The fire service prides itself upon the teamwork mindset and not upon the accomplishments of just one,” said Hopkins. “I feel that if I have accomplished anything of value in my time here at Fort Liberty, it is that I am effective at compiling the right team members to support the greater good of the community.”



Volunteer Firefighter Jose Firpi: A Remarkable Example of Dedication in Service



Firpi's exceptional dedication, experience, expertise, authority, and trustworthiness make him a truly outstanding member of the emergency services community. His unwavering commitment to serving others, coupled with his exemplary work ethic and leadership skills, set him apart as a shining example of what it means to be a dedicated first responder. Firpi's contributions to his community and his selfless devotion to his role as a firefighter and EMT make him a beacon of hope and reassurance in times of crisis. His exemplary service and steadfast commitment to excellence truly make him a hero in every sense of the word.



The Fort Liberty Traffic Accident Investigations Unit: Promoting Safety and Excellence



The Fort Liberty Traffic Accident Investigations Unit is a shining example of excellence within the law enforcement community. Through their commitment to safety, expertise in law enforcement tactics, and strong partnerships with other agencies, they play a vital role in promoting service and security in the Fort Liberty community. Their dedication and professionalism set a high standard for traffic accident response and investigations, ensuring that the residents of Fort Liberty are in safe hands.



Sgt. Andrew Morrison: A Lifesaving Warrior Responds to a Hit-And-Run



The response to the hit-and-run motorcycle accident by Morrison from the 108th Military Police Company exemplified the importance of timely and efficient actions in ensuring public safety and community well-being. By learning from his experience and implementing recommendations for improvement, law enforcement can continue to uphold its commitment to protecting and serving with excellence. The response to the hit-and-run incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of timely and decisive action in law enforcement. By learning from his experience and implementing necessary changes, one can strive to enhance their preparedness for future challenges and continue to uphold the values of safety, justice, and service to all.



Sgt. Thomas Bass: A Heroic Rescue and Courage Under Pressure



Bass's swift and decisive actions while performing his duties as an Assistant Patrol Supervisor at Fort Liberty exemplify the dedication and professionalism expected of law enforcement officers. In response to a call for service involving a woman in distress, Sgt. Bass's strategic approach and quick thinking played a crucial role in addressing the situation effectively.



Lt. William Gibson: Bravery on the Water Aids Capsized Victims



Gibson, a dedicated member of the Fort Liberty Department of Emergency Services, recently showcased his exemplary leadership and commitment to public safety during a critical rescue operation on Sharon Harris Lake in Chatham County. The quick actions of Gibson were instrumental in saving the lives of the three victims, who may have drowned or succumbed to hypothermia.



The Valor Awards not only recognize the outstanding contributions of current first responders but also serve as an inspiration for future generations. By showcasing stories of heroism and selflessness, these awards instill a sense of pride and motivation in aspiring first responders, encouraging them to follow in the footsteps of those being honored.



“Supporting our first responders is crucial to ensuring the safety and well-being of Cumberland County residents. These dedicated individuals courageously face challenging situations, often putting their lives on the line to protect us,” said CEO and President of Greater Fayetteville Chamber, Nat Robertson. “These dedicated individuals courageously face challenging situations, often putting their lives on the line to protect us.”