Valor in Action: Recognizing Public Safety Excellence

Volunteer Firefighter Jose Firpi received a merit award at the Sixth Annual Public Safety Valor Awards Ceremony on Sep. 10, 2024.

Firpi has shown exceptional dedication through his service as a firefighter and EMT with Stoney Point Volunteer Fire Dept. Despite his demanding full-time position with the Fort Liberty Fire Dept., Firpi consistently goes above and beyond by volunteering his time at Stoney Point, providing crucial daytime support when many other volunteers are unavailable.

Firpi’s hard work and commitment are evident in his willingness to take on additional tasks such as station chores and yard work to keep the Dept. running smoothly. Furthermore, Firpi’s ability to speak multiple languages has assisted Spanish-speaking individuals during crises, highlighting his invaluable contributions to serving diverse communities. His dedication to serving others, even after completing grueling 48-hour shifts, exemplifies his exceptional character and selflessness.

Firpi’s outstanding reputation among his colleagues and superiors, coupled with his devotion to his family, makes him a truly exemplary member of the Stoney Point Volunteer Fire Dept. Team.

(Courtesy Photo: Greater Fayetteville Chamber)