Valor in Action: Recognizing Public Safety Excellence

Sgt. Thomas Bass received a lifesaving award at the Sixth Annual Public Safety Valor Awards Ceremony on Sep. 10, 2024.

While performing his assistant patrol supervisor duties on Fort Liberty, Bass responded to a call for service. He learned that a woman had expressed suicidal ideations and was missing but was believed to be in the Mott Lake area. Bass arrived on the scene and hastily searched the east bank. Unable to locate the possible vehicle, he went to the west bank of the lake and located an abandoned vehicle. Bass began to canvass the area and observed a person floating face down in the lake, approximately 25 meters from the shoreline.

Bass removed his law enforcement gear and proceeded into the water, swimming out to the victim. He reached the victim and brought her back to shore, immediately initiating CPR efforts. Bass continued to perform CPR until the victim regained consciousness. He successfully transitioned her care to the responding EMT. The person Bass rescued was identified as the missing person of concern and his quick response and courageous actions on the scene saved her life.

(Courtesy Photo: Greater Fayetteville Chamber)