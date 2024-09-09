Valor in Action: Recognizing Public Safety Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Assistant Chief Joshua Hopkins with Fort Liberty Fire Department and Emergency Services received a merit award at the Sixth Annual Public Safety Valor Awards Ceremony on Sep. 10, 2024.

Hopkins exemplifies the meaning of service before self, leadership, and service to our community both within Fort Liberty and in Cumberland County. He currently serves as Fortt Liberty’s Senior Chaplain and manages a team of four assigned chaplains. During the past year, Hopkins and his team have conducted several Critical Incident Stress Debriefings within the community, including Spring Lake and Westarea Fire Dept. He also conducted CISDs on Fort Liberty, not only internally, but with external partners like Fort Liberty EMS and Womack Army Medical Center.

On several occasions, active duty personnel have reached out to Hopkins for support, and he graciously devoted his time to them in their hour of need. Additionally, he serves on the executive board for the Cumberland County Fire Chiefs Association as the Association Secretary, a critical position in the Association. Hopkins tracks and compiles meeting minutes and distributes them to all County Fire Chiefs. He has been instrumental in the success of the association in several other areas, including the awards program.

In addition, Hopkins has volunteered and supported multiple promotion boards for the City of Fayetteville’s Fire Dept. and has provided inspirational briefings, Hopkins comes to work each day with a heart for connecting with people, sometimes on the worst days of their lives. He is the epitome of a leader who conveys compassion, honesty, and integrity, day in and day-out.

(Courtesy Photo: Greater Fayetteville Chamber)