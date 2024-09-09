Valor in Action: Recognizing Public Safety Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Andrew Morrison of the 108th Military Police Company received a lifesaving award at the Sixth Annual Public Safety Valor Awards Ceremony on Sep. 10, 2024.

On November 2, 2023, Morrison responded to a hit-and-run motorcycle traffic accident at Honeycutt Road and Lane Street on Fort Liberty. The driver, thrown over 30 feet from his vehicle had sustained severe injuries including large lacerations that exposed his skull and significant tissue and home damage to his left leg.

Morrison applied a Combat Application Tourniquet to the victim’s leg to stop the bleeding and used hemostatic gauze to control hemorrhaging from the head and face. He performed CPR on the individual for approximately 10 minutes until EMS arrived and assumed care. Morrison then took the initiative to provide a police escort for the EMS personnel transporting the victim until the individual was airlifted to UNC Hospital for a higher level of care.

