    Valor in Action: Recognizing Public Safety Excellence [Image 2 of 6]

    Valor in Action: Recognizing Public Safety Excellence

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Andrew Morrison of the 108th Military Police Company received a lifesaving award at the Sixth Annual Public Safety Valor Awards Ceremony on Sep. 10, 2024.
    On November 2, 2023, Morrison responded to a hit-and-run motorcycle traffic accident at Honeycutt Road and Lane Street on Fort Liberty. The driver, thrown over 30 feet from his vehicle had sustained severe injuries including large lacerations that exposed his skull and significant tissue and home damage to his left leg.
    Morrison applied a Combat Application Tourniquet to the victim’s leg to stop the bleeding and used hemostatic gauze to control hemorrhaging from the head and face. He performed CPR on the individual for approximately 10 minutes until EMS arrived and assumed care. Morrison then took the initiative to provide a police escort for the EMS personnel transporting the victim until the individual was airlifted to UNC Hospital for a higher level of care.
    (Courtesy Photo: Greater Fayetteville Chamber)

